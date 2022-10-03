Smith finished Sunday's preseason win over the Spurs with 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes.

In his first real taste of real action, Smith looked every bit the part of a highly regarded rookie, hitting five three-pointers en route to a 21-point night. Three of Smith's five made threes came in the first half, which he finished with 15 points and five boards. The Auburn product struggled shooting the ball during the Las Vegas Summer League, so Sunday's performance should put a more positive spin on Smith's fantasy value heading into draft season.