Smith logged 20 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 win over Washington.

The 19-year-old rookie led a balanced attack that saw seven different Houston players score in double digits, including all five starters. Smith scored at least 12 points himself in 11 straight games to close out his first NBA season, averaging 15.2 points, 8.0 boards, 1.5 assists, 1.2 threes and 1.0 blocks over that stretch and giving a glimpse of the upside that made him the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.