Smith recorded 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 116-111 loss to Dallas.

It was Smith's best scoring effort since Opening Night, a 30-point effort that also came against the Mavericks. The fifth-year forward hasn't seen his role change much while Alperen Sengun (back) and Steven Adams (calf) have been sidelined, and through six games to begin the season Smith is averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 boards, 2.5 threes, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.