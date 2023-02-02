Coach Stephen Silas remains hopeful Smith (ribs) will suit up Friday against the Raptors, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith exited Wednesday's game versus the Thunder due to a rib issue and finished the night with nine points and seven boards over 27 minutes. Fortunately, the issue doesn't sound too serious, and the rookie could avoid missing time altogether. With back-to-back games on the schedule Friday and Saturday, it will be worth monitoring his status on the upcoming injury reports and subsequent updates.