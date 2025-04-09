Smith is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to left groin soreness.
The left groin injury is a new concern for Smith, who hasn't missed a game since Feb. 13. If the 21-year-old is sidelined against Los Angeles, Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate are candidates for a bump in minutes.
