Smith registered 24 points (9-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 111-109 victory over Boston.

Smith logged his third straight double-double in what has no doubt been his best string of games so far this season. Granted, he won't shoot this well every night, but the rookie forward has been much more consistent with his scoring efforts lately. So far in the month of March, Smith is averaging 16.6 points on 55.8 percent from the field.