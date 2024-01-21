Smith will not play Sunday against Boston due to a sprained left ankle.
Smith rolled his ankle late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over Utah, and the injury will sideline him Monday. He'll have until a showdown against Portland on Wednesday to heal, but Houston's frontcourt, already lacking Tari Eason (leg) and Jeff Green (calf), will be thin in Smith's absence. Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate could be leaned on, while more minutes are available for Amen Thompson as well.
