Smith closed with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes during Sunday's 111-90 loss to the Timberwolves.

This was the third dud in a row for Smith as the Rockets dropped their second game out of their past three. Smith has produced averages of 4.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers on 26.3 percent shooting in that span, his worst stretch of the season by a mile.