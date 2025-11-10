Smith registered 16 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 win over the Bucks.

The fourth-year forward just missed recording his first double-double of the season, but he did set a new season high on the glass. Smith has scored in double digits in seven of eight contests to begin the season, averaging 14.0 points, 5.9 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 32.9 minutes a game.