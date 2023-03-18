Smith produced 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 114-112 win over New Orleans.

Smith was relatively passive on the offensive end Friday but landed the killer blow, a dagger three-pointer from distance. After a disappointing start to his career, Smith has come alive over the past two weeks, putting up top 60 value thanks to averages of 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 triples and 1.6 combined steals and blocks. Perhaps more importantly, he has connected on 54.7 percent of his shots from the field, well up from his 40.4 percent on the season.