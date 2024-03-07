Smith contributed 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to the Clippers.

Smith took the court Wednesday despite entering the contest questionable due to illness, going on to lead all Houston players in threes made while ending one point shy of the 20-point mark in a losing effort. Smith matched a season-high total in threes made, a feat he has now accomplished six times. He has recorded at least 19 points in 12 outings, including in four of his last 10 contests.