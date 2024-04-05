Smith closed Thursday's 133-110 loss to the Warriors with 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes.

Jalen Green had a rough night offensively Thursday, but Smith stepped his game up and notched a team-high 24 points -- his fifth straight game with 15-plus points and the second time he surpassed the 20-point plateau in that stretch. The second-year forward has scored 15 or more points in nine of his last 11 appearances, and he's settling quite well as a reliable go-to scoring alternative for the Rockets in the post, especially with Alperen Sengun (ankle) still sidelined.