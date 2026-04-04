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Smith exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Jazz due to an apparent facial injury, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Smith took a shot to the face and checked out with 5:54 remaining in the third before eventually heading back to the locker room. The 22-year-old power forward can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

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