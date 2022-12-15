Smith (illness) is listed as available for Thursday's game against Miami.
The rookie popped up on the injury report due to an illness, and coach Stephen Silas said he'd be a game-time decision. However, the Rockets' updated report lists Smith as "available." This may be a situation to monitor given that the two reports came out within a 20-minute span, but as of now it appears as though Smith will be able to take the floor.
