Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Smith last played on Dec. 27, but the Rockets never provided a firm timetable. However, they were adamant that this injury wasn't going to be a long-term issue, and the questionable tag confirms that. The Rockets have been relying heavily on Tari Eason, Jeff Green and Jae'Sean Tate in Smith's absence, so all three could lose a bit of steam in the near future. Eason is the most likely of the three to remain trustworthy in most fantasy formats when Smith gets the green light.