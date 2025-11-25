Smith supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 114-92 win over the Suns.

It's the first time this season Smith has recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game. The fourth-year forward is in a groove from downtown as well, and over the last five games Smith is averaging 16.8 points, 8.4 boards, 3.2 threes, 2.0 assists and 1.4 combined blocks and steals while shooting 44.4 percent (16-for-36) from three-point range.