Smith was out sick from practice Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith's status for Saturday's game versus Minnesota is likely in question after he missed practice Friday. The 2022 No. 3 pick has averaged 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 30.7 minutes across nine games this season. If Smith isn't able to play Saturday, Kenyon Martin and Tari Eason should be in line for extended minutes in the frontcourt.