Smith totaled 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block over 34 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to the Mavericks.
Smith had arguably the best game of his rookie season Friday. The 2022 No. 3 pick posted a career-high in rebounds and assists while posting his sixth double-double.
