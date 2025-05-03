Smith supplied eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes during Friday's 115-107 win over the Warriors in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Smith remains a non-factor in this first-round series, as he only cracked double digits in the scoring department twice in six games. Over the first six games of this series, the Auburn product has averaged 8.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, shooting 55.2 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from deep.