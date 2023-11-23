Smith accumulated 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 111-91 win over the Grizzlies.

Smith has finished one rebound short of a double-double in back-to-back games. Over his past three appearances, he's averaged 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks in 30.3 minutes. It's certainly been a nice bounce-back week for the second-year forward after a three-game stretch in which he averaged just 7.7 points on 37.0 percent shooting. However, Smith isn't out of the woods yet and remains an inconsistent and unreliable fantasy option moving forward.