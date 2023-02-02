Smith (ribs) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against Toronto, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Smith sustained a rib injury during Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City but will be able to suit up two days later. However, the Rockets play games Friday and Saturday, so it's possible his workload will be monitored during the back-to-back set. Over his last four appearances, the 19-year-old has averaged 9.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game.