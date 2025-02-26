Smith logged 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and eight rebounds across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 100-97 win over Milwaukee.

Playing in just his third game since returning from an extended injury absence, Smith shifted to the bench for this game with Tari Eason getting the starting nod. Houston's lineup may not be set in stone going forward, as the team is waiting to get Fred VanVleet (ankle) back from his injury. Plus, they will likely be looking to find a way to keep Amen Thompson heavily involved in what has been a breakout season for the forward. With that in mind, Smith's upside may not be as high as it was prior to his injury.