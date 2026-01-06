Smith closed with 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 100-97 win over the Suns.

Smith will rarely light up a box score, but his ability to contribute across the board has made him a very valuable asset in fantasy formats. Over his last seven games, he's producing fifth-round value in nine-category formats with averages if 15.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.6 three-pointers.