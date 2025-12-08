Smith accumulated 22 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 122-109 loss to Dallas.

Smith picked up some offensive usage with Alperen Sengun (illness) sidelined for a second straight game, combining with Kevin Durant for a total of 49 points. Smith is currently on pace for ninth-round value in nine-category formats on a per-game basis with regular-season averages of 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers across 20 appearances.