Smith had 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one block over 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-105 victory over the Thunder.

Smith nearly had a double-double in the first half, knocking down three of six shots for 11 points to go along with nine rebounds. He added another three boards in the third quarter but hit just two more shots in the second half for four points as the Rockets kept the Thunder at bay. It was Smith's third double-double of the season and his fourth time recording double-digit rebounds.