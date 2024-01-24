Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus Portland, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Despite not appearing on the initial injury report, Smith is in danger of missing his second straight game due to a left ankle sprain. If the second-year forward is ruled out, Cam White will likely continue to receive increased playing time.
