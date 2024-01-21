Smith won't play Sunday against Boston due to a sprained left ankle.
Smith rolled his ankle late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over Utah, and the injury will sideline him for the second leg of a back-to-back set. In addition to Smith, the Rockets will also be without Tari Eason (lower leg) Jeff Green (calf) in the frontcourt, which likely opens up for more run for the likes of Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate at forward.
