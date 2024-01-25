Smith (ankle) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Houston sideline reporter Vanessa Richardson reports.
This will be the second straight game on the sidelines for Smith, which should result in another start and extended minutes for Cam Whitmore. There will also be more opportunities for Amen Thompson, and it'll be Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks running the show on offense.
