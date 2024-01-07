Smith contributed 14 points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 win over Milwaukee.

Smith notched his sixth double-double of the season in Saturday's win. His 40 minutes played was his most since Dec. 20 when he was on the court for 42 minutes in a win over the Mavericks. Smith has been a solid contributor for the Rockets this season, and his shooting percentages have jumped in his second year in the NBA. He's shooting 48.2 percent from the floor and 39.0 percent from three this season.