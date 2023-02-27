Smith closed with nine points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Smith continues to struggle with his shot and is shooting just 28.6 percent from the field over his past four games. However, he's been able to savage his production by posting 9.5 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals during that stretch. The rookie first-round pick is a major piece of Houston's future and should remain a quality fantasy asset due to his production on the boards and elite defensive skills.