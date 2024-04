Smith posted 28 points (9-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 36 minutes during Sunday's 125-107 loss to the Mavericks.

The Rockets had a rough showing as their 11-game winning streak came to an end, but Smith was one of the few bright spots. In 14 March appearances, Smith posted averages of 14.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 blocks, 0.9 steals and 2.1 three-pointers.