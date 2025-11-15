Smith provided 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 140-116 win over the Trail Blazers.

Smith tallied at least 20 points for the second time this season, continuing what has been a serviceable start. Despite the addition of Kevin Durant, Smith is having arguably the best season of his young career, averaging 14.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.6 combined steals and blocks, good enough for top-80 value in standard nine-category leagues.