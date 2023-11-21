Smith ended Monday's 121-116 loss to the Warriors with 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes.

Smith turned in another solid game after a three-game shooting slump, and he's remained a critical piece of the defensive effort with consistent rebound totals. It's no surprise to see the Auburn product take on an enhanced role in his second season, and only an injury would keep him from being firmly entrenched in the starting lineup.