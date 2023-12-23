Smith accumulated 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Friday's 122-96 win over the Mavericks.

Smith exploded for a career-high 34 points Wednesday against Atlanta, and though he didn't quite match that pace Friday, he looked great again with 21 points on an efficient 8-for-13 shooting line. Prior to the two-game burst, the second-year forward had been struggling through his worst stretch of the season, averaging just 10.0 points on 39.1 percent shooting over his previous seven contests. With that context, it's probably premature to proclaim Smith to have officially turned a corner, but fantasy managers who roster him have reason to be optimistic about his upswing this week.