Smith totaled 27 points (11-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 139-114 loss to the Kings.

The No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft came into Friday averaging just 6.7 points on 32 percent shooting over his previous three contests, but he turned things around dramatically with his first 20-plus point performance since Dec. 23. Smith's scoring total was the highest of his career thus far, and he reached the 27 points on an efficient 11-for-20 mark from the field. While the outburst showed a hint of Smith's offensive potential, fantasy managers who roster him shouldn't expect this level of efficiency most nights, as the rookie is still shooting just 39.1 percent from the field on the season.