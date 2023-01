Smith logged 14 points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 119-108 loss to the Pelicans.

Smith struggled from the field in this one as the Rockets lost to one of the best teams in the Western Conference, but he still posted his fourth double-double since the beginning of December. The rookie has improved as the season has progressed and is averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in his last 10 contests.