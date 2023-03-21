Smith produced 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 121-108 loss to the Warriors.

Smith scored in double figures for the ninth time over his past 10 appearances and logged his fourth double-double during that stretch. In March (11 games), the rookie first-round pick is averaging 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 33.5 minutes.