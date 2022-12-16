Smith ended with 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 111-108 loss to Miami.

The rookie has struggled in his first taste of NBA action compared to other first-year players. but he might be showing signs of a turnaround with two double-doubles over his last five outings and four double-digit scoring performances in that span. He still needs to get used to the pace of the game and his shooting figures remain below par, but Smith seems to be trending in the right direction. The former Auburn standout is averaging 13.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in December.