Smith contributed 11 points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 loss to the Suns.

Smith struggled from the field, but he compensated for the lack of scoring with another elite showing on the glass. This was his fourth consecutive double-double, and this was the fifth one he recorded in February alone. Over his last 12 appearances, Smith is averaging 13.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals per contest.