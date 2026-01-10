Smith amassed 13 points (6-21 FG, 0-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to Portland.

Smith continues to play at a high level for Houston and has become a legitimate two-way player. Overall this season, Smith has appeared in 34 games with averages of 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.2 three-pointers on 43.6 percent shooting from the field.