Smith finished with 30 points (10-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-98 win over the Thunder.

Smith matched the 30 points he scored on Opening Night and led the Rockets in scoring once again, knocking down six triples. With Fred VanVleet (knee) and Reed Sheppard (back) both out, Smith took on a bigger offensive load and was efficient. He's been one of the best values in fantasy so far, and nights like this make him a legitimate sell-high candidate for anyone who expects his shooting to cool off.