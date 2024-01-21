Smith contributed 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 127-126 overtime victory over the Jazz.

Smith took a shot to the groin as well as rolled his ankle on separate occasions in the fourth quarter, but he remained in the game en route to posting his third-highest scoring performance of the year. Connecting on 38.2 percent of 4.5 threes per game this season, Smith has now knocked down three-plus triples in 12 of his 40 appearances.