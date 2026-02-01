Rockets' Jabari Smith: Productive again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith closed with 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 victory over the Mavericks.
Smith produced on both ends of the floor, once again flashing his two-way upside. In fact, in eight appearances over the past two weeks, Smith has been able to flirt with top 30 value in standard leagues, averaging 15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 2.5 combined steals and blocks. He will look to continue his recent momentum in what could be a favorable matchup against the Pacers on Monday.
