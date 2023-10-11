Smith totaled 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 122-103 preseason win over the Pacers.

Smith saw plenty of work as a rookie last year, averaging 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game over 79 appearances. He also had notable production during this year's Summer League and maintained his results during Tuesday's preseason opener. The 20-year-old should continue to see considerable playing time once the regular season begins.