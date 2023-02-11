Smith had 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 97-95 loss to the Heat.

Smith had one of the most productive games of his rookie year Friday, as he cleared the 20-point mark just for the seventh time this season and also finished just two rebounds away from recording what would've been his eighth double-double of the campaign. Smith is expected to have a more prominent role on offense following the trade deadline and his numbers are backing that up, as he's averaging 13.8 points while attempting 10.8 field goals per game over his last five contests.