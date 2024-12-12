Smith totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 91-90 victory over the Warriors.

Smith has now recorded double-digit points in back-to-back games. However, the 21-year-old forward's season averages of 11.6 points and 6.8 rebounds are down from 11.6 and 6.8, respectively, from last year.