Smith is questionable for Sunday's game at Phoenix due to a sprained right ankle.

Sunday could mark the rookie's first absence of his career. He's scored in double digits during all six of his appearances, averaging 13.8 points on 34/36/88 shooting, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists in 32.3 minutes. If he's out, more minutes could be in store for Kenyon Martin, Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate.