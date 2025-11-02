Smith is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to a sprained right ankle.

Smith is in jeopardy of missing his first game this season due to the ankle injury. If the 22-year-old forward joins Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) on the sidelines, Tari Eason, Jae'Sean Tate and Josh Okogie are candidates for an uptick in minutes against Dallas.