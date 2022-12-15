Smith is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Heat due to an illness.
Smith has turned things around since mid-November, with the rookie averaging 14.2 points on 45/44/85 shooting over his past 13 appearances. If he sits out Thursday, it will be just his second absence. More minutes could be in store for Kenyon Martin and Tari Eason.
