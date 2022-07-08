Smith finished Thursday's Las Vegas Summer League game against Orlando with 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

It was a relatively quiet debut for the No. 3 overall pick, who was bested by Paolo Banchero (17 points, six assists, four rebounds) and a Magic team that knocked down 14 three-pointers. Smith did lead the Rockets in minutes played, but he took only 10 shots and committed five fouls while finishing as a minus-17. With that said, Smith looked confident driving to the basket and hit a couple of difficult turnaround jumpers. The Rockets are off Friday before resuming play Saturday against Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.